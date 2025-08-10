Northland Capmk Predicts Geo Group FY2026 Earnings

Get Geo Group alerts:

Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Geo Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Geo Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $636.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.55 million. Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

GEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jones Trading lowered their price target on Geo Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Geo Group in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

GEO stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. Geo Group has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Geo Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Geo Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geo Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. RoundAngle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geo Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 35,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Geo Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Geo Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

