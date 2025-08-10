Ondas (ONDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. Ondas has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 412.92% and a negative return on equity of 232.07%. On average, analysts expect Ondas to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ONDS stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $637.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.29. Ondas has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ONDS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Ondas in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ondas stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,344,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Ondas worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

