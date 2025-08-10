Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL) Holdings Decreased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,501 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 9.34% of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period.

Shares of PEXL stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.21. Pacer US Export Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74.

The Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (PEXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Export Leaders ETF index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected based on foreign sales and free cash flow growth. PEXL was launched on Jul 23, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

