Pandora Wealth Inc. Acquires New Position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Get abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of PPLT opened at $121.13 on Friday. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $82.35 and a 1 year high of $133.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.40.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.