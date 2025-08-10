Pandora Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 700 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,072,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,315,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 413,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,902,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 397,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 137,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,575,000.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 1.0%
KBE stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $44.34 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.44.
About SPDR S&P Bank ETF
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
