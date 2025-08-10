Pandora Wealth Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,584,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,846,000 after buying an additional 597,838 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 579,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,305,000 after buying an additional 416,914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,643,000 after buying an additional 272,676 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $17,624,000. Finally, Headland Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,674.4% in the first quarter. Headland Capital LLC now owns 216,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,182,000 after purchasing an additional 212,033 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $75.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.62.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

