Pandora Wealth Inc. Invests $86,000 in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.
Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $88.95 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.31.
Pimco Total Return ETF Profile
The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.
