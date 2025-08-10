Pandora Wealth Inc. Invests $86,000 in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $88.95 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.31.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.