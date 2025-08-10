Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 73092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSFE shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Paysafe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSFE

Paysafe Stock Down 2.2%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysafe

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.95 million, a PE ratio of -568.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSFE. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Paysafe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Paysafe by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth $1,944,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

About Paysafe

(Get Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.