PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) is American Alpha Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

American Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the period. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF comprises 5.0% of American Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. American Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.28% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $331.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84.

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

