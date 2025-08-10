PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) is Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,445,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642,274 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $37,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2,420.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period.

Shares of PYLD opened at $26.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

