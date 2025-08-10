PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) is Bare Financial Services Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 464,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,076 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up 4.7% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYLD. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2,420.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

