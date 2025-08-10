PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,479 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $99.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average is $88.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $100.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

