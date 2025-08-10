PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 20,452 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

