PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 708 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,471,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 72,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,155,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 59,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 35,217 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

