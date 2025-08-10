Polen Capital Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 318.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,678,000 after buying an additional 557,273 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 621,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after buying an additional 370,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 93,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after buying an additional 30,894 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

