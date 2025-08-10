Polen Capital Management LLC Makes New $391,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 664,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,347,000 after buying an additional 381,261 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $291.54 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.19 and a 1-year high of $317.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.15 and its 200 day moving average is $273.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

