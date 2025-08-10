Promising Automotive Stocks To Follow Today – August 7th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Micron Technology, Salesforce, Costco Wholesale, and Bank of America are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, distribution and servicing of motor vehicles and their components. These include major automakers, parts suppliers, dealerships and after-market service providers. Their performance is driven by factors such as consumer demand, economic cycles, regulatory policies and technological trends like electrification and autonomous driving. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.76. 87,720,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,663,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.22.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $318.51. The stock had a trading volume of 39,200,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,705,305. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.56. Tesla has a 12-month low of $192.04 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 184.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $11.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,158,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,328,276. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $248.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.72. 11,374,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,071,469. The company has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $129.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $9.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.64. 4,485,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,054,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.68. The company has a market cap of $229.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded up $7.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $976.19. The company had a trading volume of 909,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,977. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $979.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $984.38. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $820.45 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $432.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,740,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,633,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $49.31.

