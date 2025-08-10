Promising Mid Cap Stocks Worth Watching – August 8th

Get alerts:

SoundHound AI, Sharplink Gaming, and Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose market capitalization typically ranges between about $2 billion and $10 billion. They sit between small-cap and large-cap stocks in terms of company size, offering a balance of growth potential and relative stability. Investors often view mid‐caps as having more room to grow than large-caps while posing less risk than smaller, more volatile firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.79. 183,633,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,188,059. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. SoundHound AI has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.57.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

SBET traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $24.27. 69,428,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,757,425. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. Sharplink Gaming has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $124.12.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. 129,541,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,939,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14.

