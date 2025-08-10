Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $80.37 million for the quarter.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 million. On average, analysts expect Quipt Home Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of QIPT stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $92.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QIPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.70 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) by 108.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,969,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544,529 shares during the period. Quipt Home Medical accounts for about 2.8% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kanen Wealth Management LLC owned 6.83% of Quipt Home Medical worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

Featured Stories

