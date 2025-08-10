Rekor Systems (REKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 118.09% and a negative return on equity of 139.41%. On average, analysts expect Rekor Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Price Performance

Shares of REKR opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.26. The company's 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rekor Systems

About Rekor Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rekor Systems stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 233.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,035 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,037 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning's holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company's stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

