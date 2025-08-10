Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for HLMN FY2026 Earnings

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 89.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 51,085 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,768,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,224,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 21,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

