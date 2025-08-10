Roth Capital Estimates FIGS’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:FIGS)

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of FIGS in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for FIGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. FIGS had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $6.24 on Friday. FIGS has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FIGS by 12,795.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in FIGS by 585.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FIGS news, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 99,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $617,972.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 878,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,179.02. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

