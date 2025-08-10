Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 1111950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $9.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 2.6%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 86.83 and a beta of 0.47.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $51.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 15.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,374,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,760,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,040,000 after acquiring an additional 237,955 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,281,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,880,000 after acquiring an additional 816,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 913,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,359,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 954,564 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

