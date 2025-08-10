Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys 1,050 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VXUS stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.93. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $97.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.4851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

