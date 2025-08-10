Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 15,783 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $104,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.