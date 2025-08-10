Savvy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG)

Savvy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $507,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,562,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.26.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.

