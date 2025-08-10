Savvy Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,271,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 215,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 386.5% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 250,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,125,000 after acquiring an additional 198,864 shares during the last quarter. McMill Wealth Management acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $445,000. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 648,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.54. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $104.41.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

