Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $384,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWX. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3%

RWX opened at $27.77 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $335.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.