Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $387,000 Holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFGP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000.

DFGP stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

