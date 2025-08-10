Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $431,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $62.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average is $65.47. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $74.48.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

