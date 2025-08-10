Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $437,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWD opened at $195.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.24. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

