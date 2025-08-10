Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $566,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kentucky Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $34.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

