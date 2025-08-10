Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $649,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,355,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,652,000 after acquiring an additional 103,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,197,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,963,000 after buying an additional 520,436 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,944,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,912,000 after buying an additional 60,435 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,368,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,625,000 after buying an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,621,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,250,000 after buying an additional 51,406 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $133.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $140.95. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

