Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $376,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUL. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 144.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $226,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BUL opened at $50.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.16. Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05.

About Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US growth equities selected using fundamental factors. BUL was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.