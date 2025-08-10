Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $646,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $777,000. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 790.3% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 485,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,905,000 after purchasing an additional 431,236 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SGOV stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52.

