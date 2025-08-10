Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,406 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,931,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSP opened at $183.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.60. The company has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

