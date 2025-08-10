Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases 454 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,281,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,993,000 after purchasing an additional 154,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,497,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,298,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,980,000 after acquiring an additional 144,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,712,000 after acquiring an additional 308,531 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,422,000 after purchasing an additional 75,807 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $138.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $99.85 and a 52 week high of $143.83.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

