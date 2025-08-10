Savvy Advisors Inc. Sells 14,005 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Savvy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,005 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

