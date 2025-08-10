Savvy Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Savvy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

LCTU opened at $69.34 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $69.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.89.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

