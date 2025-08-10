Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.51. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $31.31.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

