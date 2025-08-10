Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,339 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $31.31.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

