Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Stake Raised by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1,718.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 900,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 250,554 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 413,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 63,484 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 242,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 46,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter.

FNDE stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

