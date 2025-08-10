Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDA. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 945.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

