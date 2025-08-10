Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $27.06.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

