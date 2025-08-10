Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,716 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,913,000 after buying an additional 42,218,696 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,706 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,724 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661,011 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

