Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782,297 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 225.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,924,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571,049 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,168,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,497,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,124 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $25.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

