Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782,297 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,030,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,320,000 after purchasing an additional 890,971 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,345,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,620,000 after buying an additional 479,820 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,682,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,505,000 after buying an additional 221,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845,657 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $25.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

