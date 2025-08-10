Sidoti Csr Has Positive Outlook for RYAM Q3 Earnings

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.07 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RYAM. Wall Street Zen cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Up 3.7%

RYAM stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier Advanced Materials

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist acquired 63,291 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 486,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,794.80. The trade was a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.