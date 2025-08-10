Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Sells 313 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.53 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

