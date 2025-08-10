Simplex Trading LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,852 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 2.84% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $20,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 67,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 9.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of PSQ stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $46.98.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

